Brusa’s homer leads Richmond to 4-3 win over Trenton

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Gio Brusa hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Richmond Flying Squirrels to a 4-3 win over the Trenton Thunder on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the Flying Squirrels.

The home run by Brusa capped a three-run inning and gave the Flying Squirrels a 3-2 lead after Jonah Arenado hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

With the score tied 3-3 in the eighth, the Flying Squirrels took the lead for good when Jacob Heyward hit an RBI single, scoring Johneshwy Fargas.

Ryan Halstead (2-4) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Brady Lail (1-1) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Despite the loss, Trenton is 5-1 against Richmond this season.