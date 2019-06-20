Guzman scores winning run in 10th, Lakewood beats West Virginia 5-4 in walk-off finish

LAKEWOOD, N.J. (AP) -- Abrahan Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jonathan Guzman with the winning run in the 10th inning, as the Lakewood BlueClaws defeated the West Virginia Power 5-4 on Thursday. The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Power.

Guzman scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and stole third.

The Power tied the game 4-4 in the top of the eighth when Julio Rodriguez hit a solo home run.

Reliever Gilmael Troya (2-0) went three scoreless innings, allowing one hit while striking out three and walking one to pick up the win. Sal Biasi (4-2) went 2 2/3 innings, allowing one run while striking out one and walking three in the South Atlantic League game.

Guzman doubled and singled, scoring two runs in the win.

Despite the loss, West Virginia is 5-2 against Lakewood this season.