Princeton beats Danville 3-2

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) -- Diego Infante scored on an error in the eighth inning, leading the Princeton Rays to a 3-2 win over the Danville Braves on Thursday.

The play capped a two-run inning and gave the Rays a 3-2 lead after Brett Wisely hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Danville took a 2-0 lead after two RBI singles by Bryce Ball. Princeton answered in the next half-inning when Infante hit an RBI double, bringing home Yunior Martinez.

Angel Felipe (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Alex Segal (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.