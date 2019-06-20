Taylor’s 2 homers power Dodgers past Giants 9-2 for 50th win

Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor hits a three-run home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey and home plate umpire Carlos Torres watch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. AP Photo

Chris Taylor homered twice, Cody Bellinger added a solo shot, and the Los Angeles Dodgers' spotty bullpen was solid after starter Rich Hill left with an injury to beat the San Francisco Giants 9-2 Wednesday night and become the major leagues' first 50-win team.

The NL West leaders improved to a big league-best 30-9 at home. They routed their rivals for the second straight game, following up on a 9-0 win Tuesday.

Hill departed after one inning because of left forearm discomfort. The left-hander retired the side on 15 pitches with two strikeouts.

Dylan Floro (2-1) got the victory with one strikeout in two innings. He was followed by Yimi Garcia, Caleb Ferguson, Pedro Bàez and Joe Kelly who combined to limit the Giants to two runs and four hits.

The Dodgers' offense got going early, powering to a 6-0 lead after three innings.

Taylor hit a two-out, three-run homer in the first off Drew Pomeranz (2-7).

Rookie Kyle Garlick added his first career homer leading off the second, Alex Verdugo had a sacrifice fly and Russell Martin had a two-out RBI single in the third, and Taylor's solo shot in the fifth made it 7-1.

Bellinger recorded his 24th homer in the seventh, a two-run shot off Dereck Rodriguez.

Los Angeles had 13 hits after recording 14 on Tuesday.

The Giants' runs came on solo homers by Tyler Austin in the fourth and Mike Yastrzemski in the sixth.

Pomeranz gave up seven runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out four and walked one. He's worked past the fifth inning just once in 13 starts.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: OF Steven Duggar was scratched with a tight lower back. ... INF Pablo Sandoval pinch hit in the ninth after leaving Monday's game with an injured right pinky finger.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (3-6, 3.87 ERA) seeks his first win against the Dodgers since Sept. 23, 2017. He's 0-3 with a 2.43 ERA in his last six starts against them.

Dodgers: LHP Julio Urias (3-2, 3.05) comes out of the bullpen to make a spot start in place of RHP Walker Buehler, who gets extra rest. Urias is 1-1 with a 3.66 ERA in four starts this season. He hasn't pitched longer than three innings since April 18.