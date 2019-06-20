Henry hits walk-off single, Idaho Falls beats Missoula 8-7

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) -- Isaiah Henry hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Idaho Falls Chukars defeated the Missoula Osprey 8-7 on Wednesday.

The Osprey took a 7-5 lead in the top of the seventh when Francis Martinez hit an RBI single, bringing home Liover Peguero as part of a two-run inning.

Reliever Derrick Adams (2-0) went 2 1/3 scoreless innings, allowing three hits while striking out four and walking one to pick up the win. Mailon Arroyo (0-1) allowed three runs and got two outs in the Pioneer League game.

Clay Dungan tripled and doubled, scoring three runs in the win. Rhett Aplin homered and singled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple.

Martinez had five hits, while Cesar Garcia and David Sanchez recorded three apiece for Missoula in a losing effort.