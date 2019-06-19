Platini released from custody after police questioning

Michel Platini and his lawyer William Bourdon, right, answer reporters after Platini has been freed, outside the French police anti-corruption and financial crimes office in Nanterre, outside Paris, early Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Former UEFA president Michel Platini proclaimed his innocence during police questioning Tuesday following his arrest as part of a corruption probe into the vote that gave the 2022 World Cup to Qatar. AP Photo

Former UEFA president Michel Platini was released from custody in the early hours of Wednesday after being questioned as part of a corruption investigation into the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

His communication team said that Platini's detention ended at 12:30 a.m. local time.

Platini denied any wrongdoing and told L'Equipe newspaper "it is much ado about nothing."

French authorities did not announce any charges against the former France and Juventus player.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Also questioned Tuesday were Sophie Dion, a former sports adviser in Sarkozy's administration, and Claude Gueant, the former secretary general of the Elysee presidential palace under Sarozy.

Ahead of the FIFA vote, Sarkozy hosted a meeting in November 2010 that brought Platini together with Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, then the crown prince of Qatar and now its ruling emir. Al-Thani also owns the French soccer club Paris Saint-Germain, and Sarkozy frequently attends its games.