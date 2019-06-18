Otanez, Regnault lead Kingsport to 8-3 win over Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, and Michel Otanez tossed five scoreless innings as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Greeneville Reds 8-3 on Tuesday.

The single by Regnault, part of a three-run inning, gave the Mets a 5-2 lead before Cole Kleszcz scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

Otanez (1-0) allowed one hit while striking out eight and walking two to pick up the win.

Jose Salvador (0-1) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and four hits in the Appalachian League game. He also struck out six and walked one.

Carlos Reina reached base three times for the Reds.