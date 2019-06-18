Montes’ single leads Aberdeen to 4-3 win over Tri-City

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Juan Montes hit a two-run single in the seventh inning, leading the Aberdeen IronBirds to a 4-3 win over the Tri-City ValleyCats on Tuesday.

The single by Montes capped a three-run inning and gave the IronBirds a 4-3 lead after Toby Welk hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Juan Echevarria (1-0) got the win in relief while Julio Robaina (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Juan Paulino tripled, doubled and singled for the ValleyCats.