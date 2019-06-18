Yera’s single leads Brooklyn to 2-1 win over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Ariel Yera hit a run-scoring single in the fifth inning to give the Brooklyn Cyclones a 2-1 win over the Lowell Spinners on Tuesday.

Yoel Romero scored on the play after he led off the inning with a triple.

The single by Yera scored Romero to give the Cyclones a 2-1 lead.

In the top of the first, Brooklyn took the lead on an out that scored Ranfy Adon. Lowell answered in the third inning when Alex Erro hit an RBI single, driving in Luke Bandy.

Brooklyn right-hander Malky Mena (1-0) picked up the win after allowing one run on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryan Lucas (0-1) took the tough loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing two runs and five hits over five innings.