Cleveland to visit Texas Tuesday

Cleveland Indians (37-34, second in the AL Central) vs. Texas Rangers (39-33, second in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Zach Plesac (1-2, 2.92 ERA, .97 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Rangers: Adrian Sampson (5-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Rangers are 25-12 on their home turf. Texas is hitting a collective batting average of .255 this season, led by Elvis Andrus with an average of .302.

The Indians are 17-17 on the road. The Cleveland pitching staff has a combined team ERA of 3.96, Shane Bieber paces the staff with a mark of 3.92. The Rangers won the last meeting 7-2. Lance Lynn earned his eighth victory and Danny Santana went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Texas. Mike Clevinger took his first loss for Cleveland.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shin-Soo Choo leads the Rangers with 32 extra base hits and is batting .285. Santana is 13-for-33 with two doubles, two triples, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Texas.

Carlos Santana leads the Indians with 42 RBIs and is batting .287. Oscar Mercado has 15 hits and is batting .366 over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Indians: 6-4, .257 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rangers Injuries: Edinson Volquez: 60-day IL (elbow), Yohander Mendez: 60-day IL (elbow), Taylor Hearn: 60-day IL (elbow), Luke Farrell: 60-day IL (jaw), Kyle Dowdy: 10-day IL (elbow), Hunter Pence: day-to-day (right groin tightness), Nomar Mazara: day-to-day (hamstring tightness), Scott Heineman: 60-day IL (shoulder), Joey Gallo: 10-day IL (oblique), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-day IL (finger).

Indians Injuries: Danny Salazar: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jefry Rodriguez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Dan Otero: 10-day IL (shoulder), Corey Kluber: 60-day IL (arm), Carlos Carrasco: 10-day IL (undisclosed), Bradley Zimmer: 60-day IL (shoulder).