Ross, Cowgill lift Fresno over Omaha 8-0

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- Collin Cowgill tripled and singled, and Joe Ross allowed just two hits over five innings as the Fresno Grizzlies topped the Omaha Storm Chasers 8-0 on Monday.

Ross (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked one.

In the bottom of the third, Fresno took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Stevenson that scored Cowgill. The Grizzlies then added four runs in the sixth and three in the seventh. In the sixth, Raudy Read hit a two-run home run and Matt Reynolds hit a solo home run, while Jose Marmolejos hit a bases-clearing double in the seventh.

Jake Kalish (4-4) went 4 2/3 innings, allowing seven runs and seven hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked three.

The Storm Chasers were held off the scoreboard for the third time this season, while the Grizzlies' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.