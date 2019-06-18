Diaz’s double leads AZL Dodgers 1 to 12-6 win over AZL Brewers Blue

PHOENIX (AP) -- Luis Carlos Diaz hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the AZL Dodgers 1 to a 12-6 win over the AZL Brewers Blue on Tuesday.

The double by Diaz started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the AZL Dodgers 1 a 7-5 lead. Later in the inning, Imanol Vargas hit a two-run triple and then scored on a wild pitch.

The AZL Dodgers 1 later tacked on a run in both the eighth and ninth innings. In the eighth, Andres Noriega scored on a single before he hit a sacrifice fly to score Diaz in the ninth.

Daniel Cruz (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while AZL Brewers Blue starter Jhoan Cruz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Arbert Cipion tripled and singled twice, scoring two runs for the AZL Brewers Blue. Jackie Urbaez doubled and singled, driving home two runs.