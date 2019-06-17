Mikolas, Carpenter lead Cardinals to win over Marlins

St. Louis Cardinal starting pitcher Mile Mikolas throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, June 17, 2019, in St. Louis. AP Photo

Dexter Fowler and Matt Carpenter homered to back a strong outing by Miles Mikolas and lead the St. Louis Cardinals to a 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins on Monday night.

Mikolas (5-7) snapped a career-high losing streak of five straight decisions. He had not won a game since May 6 against Philadelphia. In making his team-leading 15th start and second straight against the Marlins, Mikolas went six innings. He scattered six hits and struck out four.

Giovanny Gallegos pitched the seventh followed by a five-pitch eighth inning by John Gant. Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth to preserve the shutout.

It was the 13th time the Marlins have been shut out in their 45 losses this season.

Miami's Elieser Hernandez (0-2) was making his second start of the season, both against St. Louis. He gave up five hits while striking out six in six innings to take the loss.

St. Louis has won four of its last five games and six of its last eight. Miami has lost nine of its last 11 games.

Carpenter, who went 3-for-4, hit his 10th home run with one out in the third for a 1-0 St. Louis lead.

The Cardinals added their second run in the fifth. With two outs, Carpenter beat the shift by laying down a sharp bunt toward third. Hernandez ambled after it and a hustling Carpenter turned it into a double. Paul DeJong lofted a fly to short center. Second baseman Starlin Castro drifted back calling for it and center fielder JT Riddle came running in. The ball fell between them and Castro was given an error on the play and the run was unearned.

Fowler hit a three-run homer in the eighth with two outs. The home run, his third in the last four games, scored Carpenter and DeJong. Fowler's homer gave him one against each team in the National League in his career.

ROSTER MOVE

The Cardinals announced Monday they have bought the contract of rookie first baseman/outfielder Rangel Ravelo from Triple-A Memphis (AAA) and placed infielder Yairo Muñoz on the paternity List. To make room for Ravelo on the team's 40-man roster, the Cardinals transferred right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers (right shoulder lat strain) from the 10-day Injured List to the 60-day Injured List. Ravelo, a 27-year-old rookie, has appeared in 838 career games in the minors, including stints with the Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics organizations. The Havana, Cuba native was signed by the Cardinals as a minor league free-agent in April of 2017. "He's a guy who had a great spring and clearly has done well offensively," St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said. "It's time for Rangel to get his opportunity up here." Ravelo got the opportunity as a pinch hitter in the seventh, grounding out to first.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: RHP Riley Farrell (right biceps tendinitis) is scheduled to throw two innings Tuesday for Triple-A New Orleans. LF Pete O'Brien (left ribcage contusion) was scheduled to begin rehab Monday night at Class A Jupiter but rained out ... 3B Martin Prado (right hamstring strain) continued his therapy-only regimen. ... RHP Caleb Smith (left hip inflammation) threw long toss Sunday and is scheduled for a bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter ... RHP Drew Steckenrider (right elbow inflammation) was cleared Monday to begin a throwing program ... 2B Neil Walker (right quad strain) continued Monday with a running progression and all baseball activity in Jupiter. ... C Chad Wallach (concussion) continued Monday with all baseball activity in Jupiter.

Cardinals: 3B Jedd Gyorko (lower back strain) did pregame work Monday and will likely be activated from the Injured List before Tuesday's game. ... RHP Adam Wainwright (left hamstring strain) had a "very favorable" bullpen Monday. He is "on track" to starting soon, Shildt said. ... RHP Ryan Helsley (right shoulder impingement) will start to play catch in the next couple of days.

UP NEXT

Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (1-0, 0.00) will be making his second career start. In his MLB debut June 12 in Miami against St. Louis, he allowed just three hits with two walks and five strikeouts in a seven innings. The Marlins won 9-0. He had never appeared above Double-A before his recall.

Cardinals: RHP Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.28) set a career high with six runs allowed in his only career appearance against Miami on June, 6, 2018. In his last outing, Flaherty came away with a no-decision in the Cardinals' come-from-behind rain suspended 5-4 win in 10 innings over the Mets.