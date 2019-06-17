Lancaster, Williams lift Williamsport over West Virginia 4-0

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Seth Lancaster doubled and singled, also stealing two bases as the Corbin Williamsport Crosscutters topped the West Virginia Black Bears 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Monday.

Williams doubled and singled for Williamsport.

In the bottom of the first, Williamsport took the lead on a single by Juan Aparicio that scored Williams. The Crosscutters then added a run in the second and two in the fifth. In the second, Julio Francisco hit an RBI double, while Lancaster hit an RBI single in the fifth.

Jake Kinney (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while West Virginia starter Winston Nicacio (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

The teams split the doubleheader after West Virginia won the first game 2-0.