Perth to host Fed Cup final between Australia and France

Australia's Ashleigh Barty holds the trophy as she celebrates winning her women's final match of the French Open tennis tournament against Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic in two sets 6-1, 6-3, at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, Saturday, June 8, 2019. AP Photo

Perth has beaten out bids from Melbourne and Brisbane to host the Fed Cup tennis final between Australia and France in November.

Newly crowned French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is expected to lead Australia in the tie at the RAC Arena on Nov. 9 and 10.

Perth last hosted the Fed Cup final in 1971.

The West Australian city hosted the Hopman Cup every year from 1989 until this year. But that tournament will be replaced next year by the 24-team ATP Cup in Sydney, Brisbane and Perth in January.