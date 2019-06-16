Dalbec’s double leads Portland to 6-3 win over Akron

AKRON, Ohio (AP) -- Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the Portland Sea Dogs to a 6-3 win over the Akron RubberDucks in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday. With the victory, the Sea Dogs swept the three-game series.

The double by Dalbec came in the midst of a four-run inning and gave the Sea Dogs a 3-2 lead. Later in the inning, Joey Curletta hit an RBI single, bringing home Dalbec.

The Sea Dogs added to their lead in the fifth when Curletta hit a two-run double.

Portland right-hander Denyi Reyes (2-8) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jake Paulson (5-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and five hits over three innings.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Sea Dogs swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 4-0.