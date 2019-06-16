Asuncion’s double leads Spokane to 7-4 win over Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Luis Asuncion hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the Spokane Indians to a 7-4 win over the Vancouver Canadians on Sunday.

The double by Asuncion started the scoring in a five-run inning and gave the Indians a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Scott Kapers hit an RBI double and then scored on a two-run home run by Obie Ricumstrict.

Vancouver cut the deficit to three after Jesus Lopez and Tanner Morris hit RBI singles in the eighth and ninth innings.

Glen Richardson (1-0) got the win in relief while Adams Cuevas (0-1) took the loss in the Northwest League game.

Several Canadians chipped in at the plate, as five players recorded at least two hits. Lopez doubled and singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one.