Stankiewicz, Castillo lead Pawtucket to 8-0 win over Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) -- Teddy Stankiewicz tossed a six-hit shutout and Rusney Castillo had two hits and two RBI, as the Pawtucket Red Sox topped the Indianapolis Indians 8-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Stankiewicz (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one.

In the top of the second, Pawtucket grabbed the lead on a sacrifice fly by Jantzen Witte that scored Castillo. The Red Sox then added two runs in the sixth and five in the seventh. In the sixth, Josh Ockimey hit a two-run home run, while Castillo hit a two-run double in the seventh.

Rookie Davis (1-4) went three innings, allowing one run and three hits in the International League game. He also struck out two and walked one.

The Indians were blanked for the fourth time this season, while the Red Sox's staff recorded their second shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Indianapolis won the first game 5-3.