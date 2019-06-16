Sanchez leads Jacksonville to 1-0 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Sixto Sanchez allowed just five hits over six innings, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp over the Birmingham Barons in a 1-0 win on Sunday.

Sanchez (2-2) struck out four and walked one to get the win.

The game's only run was scored in the top of the third inning. After reaching base on an error, Corey Bird advanced to second on a ground out by Justin Twine and then scored on a single by Brian Miller.

Matt Tomshaw (2-3) went six innings, allowing one run and three hits to take the tough loss in the Southern League game. He also struck out eight and walked one.

The Barons were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Jumbo Shrimp's staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.