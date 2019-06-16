Chinea leads Springfield over Corpus Christi 8-6

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Chris Chinea hit a two-run home run and had three hits, driving in four as the Springfield Cardinals topped the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-6 on Sunday. With the victory, the Cardinals swept the three-game series.

With the game tied 2-2, the Cardinals took the lead for good with four runs in the fourth inning. The Cardinals sent 10 men to the plate as Chinea hit a two-run single en route to the four-run lead.

The Cardinals added to their lead in the eighth when Chinea hit a two-run home run.

Corpus Christi saw its comeback attempt come up short after Bryan De La Cruz scored on a groundout in the ninth inning to cut the Springfield lead to 8-6.

Springfield southpaw Austin Warner (4-5) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 6 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Enoli Paredes (0-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and five hits over 3 1/3 innings.

For the Hooks, De La Cruz tripled twice and doubled, scoring two runs.