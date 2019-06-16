Yepez, Benson lift Peoria over Burlington 7-2

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) -- Juan Yepez doubled twice and singled, scoring two runs as the Peoria Chiefs topped the Burlington Bees 7-2 on Sunday.

Brandon Benson homered and singled twice with two RBIs for Peoria.

Peoria took a 2-1 lead in the third after Benson hit a solo home run.

The Bees tied the game in the fifth inning when Francisco Del Valle hit a solo home run.

The Chiefs took the lead for good in the fifth when Alexis Wilson scored on a double play.

Peoria right-hander Franyel Casadilla (3-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Cristopher Molina (3-5) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Burlington is 4-2 against Peoria this season.