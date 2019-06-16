Arraez hits walk-off single, Rochester beats Charlotte 3-2

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) -- Luis Arraez hit a walk-off single with two outs in the seventh inning, as the Rochester Red Wings topped the Charlotte Knights 3-2 on Sunday. With the victory, the Red Wings swept the three-game series.

Wilin Rosario scored the game-winning run after he reached base on a catcher's interference call, advanced to second on a single by Zander Wiel and then went to third on a wild pitch.

The single by Arraez capped an improbable comeback for the Red Wings, who scored three runs in the inning for the win. Jake Cave hit a solo home run earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Knights took a 2-0 lead in the top of the sixth when Adam Engel hit a solo home run.

Jake Reed (3-1) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Charlotte starter Justin Nicolino (4-3) took the loss in the International League game.

For the Knights, Engel homered and singled. Danny Mendick doubled and singled, also stealing a base.