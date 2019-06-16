Banks hits grand slam, leads Potomac over Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, (AP) -- Nick Banks hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Potomac Nationals to a 15-4 win over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers on Sunday.

The grand slam by Banks came in the midst of a nine-run inning and gave the Nationals an 8-4 lead. Later in the inning, Telmito Agustin hit a two-run double and then scored on an error.

The Nationals later scored three runs in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Aaron Fletcher (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Cesar Rosado (2-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Woodpeckers, Chandler Taylor homered and singled.