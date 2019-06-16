Sheaffer leads West Virginia over Hagerstown 6-1

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- David Sheaffer homered and had four hits, driving in three as the West Virginia Power beat the Hagerstown Suns 6-1 on Sunday. With the victory, the Power swept the four-game series.

West Virginia went up 3-0 in the third after Julio Rodriguez scored on a single and Bobby Honeyman scored on an error.

The Power later added two runs in the fifth and one in the eighth. In the fifth, Honeyman and Sheaffer both drove in a run, while Sheaffer hit a solo home run in the eighth.

West Virginia starter Devin Sweet (3-2) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Tim Cate (4-5) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing three runs and five hits over three innings.