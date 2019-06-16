Ruta’s homer leads Trenton to 4-3 win over Bowie

BOWIE, Md. (AP) -- Ben Ruta hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-3 win over the Bowie Baysox on Sunday. With the loss, the Baysox snapped a seven-game winning streak.

The home run by Ruta capped a three-run inning and gave the Thunder a 4-3 lead after Kyle Holder hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Bowie took a 3-0 lead after Yusniel Diaz hit a two-run double in the third inning and Preston Palmeiro hit an RBI single in the fourth. Trenton answered in the next half-inning when Mandy Alvarez hit a solo home run.

Brady Lail (1-0) got the win in relief while Bowie starter Dean Kremer (1-4) took the loss in the Eastern League game.

Ademar Rifaela singled three times for the Baysox.