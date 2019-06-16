Wall’s double leads New Hampshire to 2-1 win over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Forrest Wall hit a run-scoring double in the ninth inning, leading the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Sunday. With the victory, the Fisher Cats swept the three-game series.

Josh Palacios scored on the play after he entered the game as a pinch runner.

In the top of the fifth, New Hampshire broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by Nash Knight. Richmond answered in the seventh inning when Brandon Van Horn hit an RBI single, bringing home Gio Brusa.

Starter Yennsy Diaz (5-5) got the win while Melvin Adon (2-6) took the loss in relief in the Eastern League game.

With the win, New Hampshire improved to 5-1 against Richmond this season.