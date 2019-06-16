Watkins leads Erie to 5-3 win over Hartford

ERIE, Pa. (AP) -- Spenser Watkins allowed just four hits over 5 1/3 innings, leading the Erie SeaWolves over the Hartford Yard Goats in a 5-3 win in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Watkins (2-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one while allowing two runs.

Hartford started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a double, Manuel Melendez advanced to third on a wild pitch and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Tyler Nevin.

Erie answered in the bottom of the inning, taking the lead for good when Jose Azocar and Frank Schwindel scored on an error.

The SeaWolves later added two runs in the second and one in the fifth. In the second, Azocar hit a two-run single, while Isaac Paredes hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Hartford saw its comeback attempt come up short after Scott Burcham hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to cut the Erie lead to 5-3.

Rico Garcia (8-2) went one inning, allowing two runs and one hit in the Eastern League game. He also struck out two and walked two.