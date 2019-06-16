San Francisco looks for series sweep over Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers (39-31, second in the NL Central) vs. San Francisco Giants (30-38, fifth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Chase Anderson (3-1, 3.80 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 46 strikeouts) Giants: Jeff Samardzija (3-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco will sweep the series over Milwaukee with a win.

The Giants are 15-20 on their home turf. San Francisco ranks last in the National League in hitting with a .227 batting average. Buster Posey leads the club with an average of .256.

The Brewers are 17-18 on the road. Milwaukee's team on-base percentage of .326 is twelfth in the league. Christian Yelich leads the club with an OBP of .419. The Giants won the last meeting 8-7. Trevor Gott earned his third victory and Stephen Vogt went 3-for-4 with two triples and two RBIs for San Francisco. Junior Guerra registered his first loss for Milwaukee.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with 32 RBIs and is batting .228. Evan Longoria has 10 hits and is batting .313 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Yelich leads the Brewers with 26 home runs and is batting .342. Mike Moustakas is 14-for-41 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 6-4, .255 batting average, 3.84 ERA, outscored by four runs

Brewers: 5-5, .263 batting average, 5.38 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Giants Injuries: Nick Vincent: 10-day IL (pectoral), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Travis Bergen: 10-day IL (shoulder).

Brewers Injuries: Bobby Wahl: 60-day IL (knee), Brent Suter: 60-day IL (elbow), Corey Knebel: 60-day IL (elbow), Gio Gonzalez: 10-day IL (arm), Jhoulys Chacin: 10-day IL (back).