Hager scores winning run in 12th, San Antonio beats Reno 5-4 in walk-off finish

SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Nate Orf hit a sacrifice fly and drove in Jake Hager with the winning run in the 12th inning, as the San Antonio Missions topped the Reno Aces 5-4 on Saturday.

Hager scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Mauricio Dubon and then went to third on a single by Dubon.

One batter earlier, Dubon singled, scoring Troy Stokes to tie the game 4-4.

The Aces took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 12th when Domingo Leyba hit an RBI double, bringing home Abraham Almonte.

Alex Wilson (3-0) got the win in relief while Ryan Atkinson (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Stranding 14 men on base, the Aces did not take advantage of some good scoring chances in the loss.