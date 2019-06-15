Tucker leads Round Rock to 14-0 win over Tacoma

ROUND ROCK, Texas (AP) -- Kyle Tucker hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Round Rock Express defeated the Tacoma Rainiers 14-0 on Saturday.

Tucker hit a three-run shot in the first inning off Anthony Misiewicz and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off Ryan Garton. Joshua Rojas homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win.

Round Rock starter Cy Sneed (5-6) picked up the win after allowing two hits over 6 2/3 scoreless innings. Opposing starter Misiewicz (2-4) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up seven runs and seven hits over 2 1/3 innings.

The Rainiers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the Express' staff recorded their fifth shutout of the year.