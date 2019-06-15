Deichmann’s double leads Midland to 6-3 win over Arkansas

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) -- Greg Deichmann hit a run-scoring double in the second inning, leading the Midland RockHounds to a 6-3 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday.

The double by Deichmann started the scoring in a three-run inning and gave the RockHounds a 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Kevin Merrell hit a sacrifice fly and Brallan Perez hit an RBI single.

The RockHounds later tacked on three runs in the seventh when Mikey White hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Dairon Blanco to secure the victory.

Midland right-hander James Naile (5-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. Opposing starter Andrew Moore (1-1) took the loss in the Texas League game after allowing three runs and six hits over five innings.

For the Travelers, Aaron Knapp singled twice, also stealing a base.