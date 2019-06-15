Liberatore, Witherspoon lift Bowling Green over Lansing 7-1

LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Grant Witherspoon had four hits, and Matthew Liberatore struck out nine hitters over seven innings as the Bowling Green Hot Rods beat the Lansing Lugnuts 7-1 on Saturday.

Liberatore (5-0) allowed three hits while walking one to get the win.

Bowling Green batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a two-run single by Roberto Alvarez.

The Hot Rods later added two runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. In the fifth, Chris Betts hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Witherspoon, while Kaleo Johnson hit an RBI single in the sixth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Josh Hiatt (1-3) went four innings, allowing five runs and five hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out two and walked three.

With the win, Bowling Green improved to 6-3 against Lansing this season.