Higgins’ single leads Tennessee to 2-1 win over Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- P.J. Higgins hit a run-scoring single in the sixth inning to give the Tennessee Smokies a 2-1 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday.

Roberto Caro scored on the play after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a walk by Vimael Machin and then went to third on an out.

The single by Higgins scored Caro to give the Smokies a 2-1 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Pensacola grabbed the lead on a double by Jaylin Davis that scored Taylor Grzelakowski. Tennessee answered in the next half-inning when Caro scored on a groundout.

Tennessee right-hander Thomas Hatch (4-6) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jorge Alcala (5-4) took the tough loss in the Southern League game after allowing two runs and three hits over 5 1/3 innings.

For the Blue Wahoos, Davis doubled and singled.