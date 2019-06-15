Bravo carries Quad Cities to 5-0 win over Wisconsin

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) -- Jose Bravo tossed a one-hit shutout, leading the Quad Cities River Bandits to a 5-0 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday.

Bravo (1-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven.

All five runs came in the first inning, including a single by Carlos Machado that scored Trey Dawson.

Scott Sunitsch (4-7) allowed five runs and got two outs in the Midwest League game.

The Timber Rattlers were held off the scoreboard for the fifth time this season, while the River Bandits' staff recorded their 12th shutout of the year.

Quad Cities improved to 6-3 against Wisconsin this season.