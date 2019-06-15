Guzman leads Lexington to 6-2 win over Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Jeison Guzman hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Lexington Legends to a 6-2 win over the Columbia Fireflies on Saturday.

The single by Guzman, part of a three-run inning, gave the Legends a 3-1 lead before Michael Gigliotti hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Legends later tacked on a run in both the sixth and seventh innings. In the sixth, Guzman hit an RBI triple, while Eric Cole hit an RBI single in the seventh.

Lexington right-hander Charlie Neuweiler (3-6) picked up the win after allowing two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bryce Hutchinson (2-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and seven hits over 3 1/3 innings.

Ronny Mauricio was a home run short of the cycle, scoring two runs for the Fireflies.

Lexington improved to 9-2 against Columbia this season.