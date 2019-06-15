Lindow leads Lakewood to 4-2 win over Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Ethan Lindow hurled five scoreless innings, leading the Lakewood BlueClaws over the Asheville Tourists in a 4-2 win on Saturday.

Lindow (3-2) picked up the win after he struck out three while allowing one hit.

Up 2-0 in the seventh, Lakewood added to its lead when Jonathan Guzman hit a two-run single.

Asheville answered in the bottom of the frame when Niko Decolati hit a solo home run to get within three.

The Tourists saw their comeback attempt come up short after Will Golsan hit an RBI single, bringing home John Cresto in the eighth inning to cut the Lakewood lead to 4-2.

Colten Schmidt (2-3) went 5 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and seven hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out seven and walked one.