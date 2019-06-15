Garcia hits grand slam, leads Connecticut over Lowell

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) -- Alexis Garcia hit a grand slam in the sixth inning, leading the Connecticut Tigers to a 12-7 win over the Lowell Spinners on Saturday.

The grand slam by Garcia capped a five-run inning and gave the Tigers a 7-3 lead after Kelvin Smith hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Kory Behenna (1-0) got the win with 1 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Yasel Santana (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.

Jonathan Diaz doubled twice and singled for the Spinners. Juan Carlos Abreu singled four times, scoring three runs.