Rockies option INF Rodgers to Triple-A, recall RHP Tinoco

The Colorado Rockies have recalled right-handed pitcher Jesus Tinoco from Triple-A Albuquerque and have optioned infielder Brendan Rodgers to the Isotopes.

Rodgers was the organization's top prospect when he was recalled May 17. He made his major league debut that night against Philadelphia, and he got his first hit against the Phillies the next day. He had a three-hit game against Pittsburgh on May 22.

Rodgers, 22, batted .246 in 35 games and struck out 22 times in 70 plate appearances. He is hitting just .161 in 10 games in June.

This is the second call-up for Tinoco and it comes a day after the Rockies depleted their bullpen in a 12-inning loss to San Diego. Colorado blew a six-run lead in the ninth and used eight relievers in the game, which took 5 hours, 4 minutes to play.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tinoco tossed one scoreless inning against Toronto in his major league debut on June 2. It was his only appearance before being optioned to Triple-A.