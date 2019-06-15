Diaz helps to shut out DSL Rays1, DSL Braves wins 9-0

, (AP) -- Luis Diaz and three other pitchers combined for a shutout as the DSL Braves beat the DSL Rays1 9-0 on Saturday.

Diaz (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five while allowing two hits over four scoreless innings. Justino Dominguez (0-2) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits while walking six in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Braves started the scoring with a big second inning, when it scored four runs, including a single by Geraldo Quintero that scored Randy Ruiz.

DSL Braves later scored in three additional innings to finish off the shutout, including a three-run eighth.

Randi De La Cruz singled twice, driving in a run and also scoring one in the win.

Alfredo Balbuena singled twice, also stealing a base for the DSL Rays1. DSL Rays1 was blanked for the second time this season, while the DSL Braves staff recorded its first shutout of the year.