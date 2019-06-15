Feliz’s triple leads DSL Rangers2 to 13-10 win over DSL Cardinals Red

, (AP) -- Luis Feliz hit a two-run triple in the ninth inning, leading the DSL Rangers2 to a 13-10 win over the DSL Cardinals Red on Saturday.

The triple by Feliz came in the midst of a seven-run inning and tied the game 10-10. Later in the inning, DSL Rangers2 took the lead when Jeremia Almonte hit a sacrifice fly and then added to it when Danny Drullard hit an RBI single and Jember Gutierrez hit a sacrifice fly.

Bladimir Ramirez (1-0) got the win in relief while Ramon Fernandez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Cardinals Red, Sander Mora doubled and singled, driving home two runs.