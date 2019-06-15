De La Rosa leads DSL Orioles1 to 7-5 win over DSL D-backs1

, (AP) -- Juan De La Rosa hit a two-run homer in the third inning, leading the DSL Orioles1 to a 7-5 win over the DSL D-backs1 on Saturday.

The home run by De La Rosa capped a three-run inning and gave the DSL Orioles1 a 3-2 lead after Stiven Acevedo hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

After tying the game in the fourth, the DSL D-backs1 took the lead in the sixth inning when Mario Mendez hit a two-run double.

The DSL Orioles1 later added three runs in the seventh and one in the eighth. In the seventh, De La Rosa hit an RBI single, driving in Acevedo, while Michael Mantecon scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jordany Vasquez (2-2) got the win in relief while Jose Alcantara (0-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.