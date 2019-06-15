Guillermes’ double leads DSL D-backs2 to 6-3 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Raykel Guillermes hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the DSL D-backs2 to a 6-3 win over the DSL Phillies White on Saturday.

The double by Guillermes scored Ricardo Caldera and Esteban Aquino to give the DSL D-backs2 a 3-1 lead.

The DSL D-backs2 later tacked on three runs in the sixth when Caldera drew a bases-loaded walk and Aquino scored on a single and Alvin Guzman scored on an error to secure the victory.

Mauricio Bascunan (1-0) got the win in relief while Hernando Mejia (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.