, (AP) -- Deivy Pena hit a two-run double in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Royals2 to a 9-3 win over the DSL Giants on Saturday.

The double by Pena came in the midst of an eight-run inning and gave the DSL Royals2 a 4-3 lead. Later in the inning, Jean Carvajal and Luis Almanzar hit RBI singles.

Daniel Vitriago (1-0) got the win in relief while Odue Civada (1-2) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.