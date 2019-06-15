Yurchak leads Ogden to 12-0 win over Grand Junction

OGDEN, Utah (AP) -- Justin Yurchak hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Ogden Raptors defeated the Grand Junction Rockies 12-0 on Friday.

Yurchak hit a three-run shot in the second inning off Andrew Quezada and then hit a solo homer in the sixth off Anderson Pilar. Sam McWilliams homered, doubled and singled, scoring three runs in the win.

Ogden starter Kevin Malisheski (1-0) picked up the win after allowing just two hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Quezada (0-1) took the loss in the Pioneer League game after a rough outing in which he allowed nine runs and 10 hits over 3 1/3 innings.