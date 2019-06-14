Sports
Lozada’s sacrifice fly leads Greenville over Charleston in 10 innings
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) -- Everlouis Lozada hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th inning to lead the Greenville Drive to a 7-6 win over the Charleston RiverDogs on Friday.
Alan Marrero scored the go-ahead run on the sacrifice fly after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt.
After Charleston's Brandon Lockridge hit a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth, Greenville tied the game 6-6 in the next half-inning when Cole Brannen scored on a groundout.
Reliever Logan Browning (3-1) went two scoreless innings, striking out three to pick up the win. Aaron McGarity (2-5) went one inning, allowing one run while striking out one in the South Atlantic League game.
Lockridge homered and singled, also stealing a base for the RiverDogs.
Despite the loss, Charleston is 6-3 against Greenville this season.
