Luna’s double leads State College to 4-3 win over Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) -- Andres Luna hit a run-scoring double in the fourth inning, leading the State College Spikes to a 4-3 win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on Friday.

The double by Luna capped a two-run inning and gave the Spikes a 3-2 lead after Donivan Williams scored on an error earlier in the inning.

After State College added a run in the fifth on a home run by Kevin Woodall, the Crosscutters cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Julio Francisco hit an RBI single, driving in Nicolas Torres.

Michael Baird (1-0) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Williamsport starter Gustavo Armas (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.