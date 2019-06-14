Rodriguez’s single leads West Virginia over Hagerstown in 11 innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Ryan Ramiz scored on a passed ball in the top of the 11th inning to lead the West Virginia Power to an 8-7 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Friday.

Ramiz scored after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a flyout by J.R. Davis.

The Power scored two runs in the 10th before Hagerstown answered with two in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 7-7.

Julio Rodriguez homered and singled twice, driving in three runs in the win. Bobby Honeyman homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.

David Ellingson (3-2) got the win in relief while Jared Brasher (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

In the losing effort, Hagerstown got contributions throughout its order, as five players recorded at least two hits. Israel Pineda homered and singled twice, driving in three runs.