Fitzgerald’s single leads Salem to 4-2 win over Frederick

SALEM, Va. (AP) -- Ryan Fitzgerald hit a two-run single in the third inning, leading the Salem Red Sox to a 4-2 win over the Frederick Keys in the second game of a doubleheader on Friday.

The single by Fitzgerald, part of a four-run inning, gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead before Edgar Corcino hit a two-run double later in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Keys cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Sean Miller hit an RBI triple and then scored on a single by Yeltsin Gudino.

Salem right-hander Dylan Thompson (1-4) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing two runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter David Lebron (2-1) took the loss in the Carolina League game after a rough outing in which he allowed four runs and six hits over three innings.

Zach Jarrett singled twice, also stealing a base for the Keys. Miller tripled and singled, driving in a run and also scoring one.

The Red Sox swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 1-0.