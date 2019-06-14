Westbrook’s double leads Jackson to 4-3 win over Biloxi

JACKSON, Tenn. (AP) -- Jamie Westbrook hit a bases-clearing double in the sixth inning, leading the Jackson Generals to a 4-3 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday.

The double by Westbrook scored Daulton Varsho, Ben DeLuzio, and Andy Young to give the Generals a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the eighth, Biloxi cut into the lead on a single by Max McDowell that scored Bruce Caldwell.

Kevin McCanna (3-3) got the win in relief while Drew Rasmussen (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Bradenton Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Shuckers left some scoring opportunities on the table, stranding 12 baserunners in the loss.