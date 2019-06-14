Ortega, Torres fuel 5-4 Inland Empire win over Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Franklin Torres hit a solo home run in the seventh inning, and Oliver Ortega pitched five scoreless innings as the Inland Empire 66ers beat the Lancaster JetHawks 5-4 on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the 66ers and a three-game winning streak for the JetHawks.

The home run by Torres gave the 66ers a 3-2 lead.

The 66ers extended their lead in the eighth when Michael Stefanic and Devin Davis scored on an error.

Lancaster saw its comeback attempt come up short after Sean Bouchard hit an RBI single and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Ramon Marcelino in the eighth to cut the Inland Empire lead to 5-4.

Ortega struck out seven and walked two while allowing two hits.

Kyle Bradish (3-3) got the win in relief while Nate Harris (2-5) took the loss in the California League game.

Ryan Vilade homered, doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the JetHawks.